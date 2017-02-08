Drugs In Tishomingo County Keep The Sheriff’s Office Busy

TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. (WCBI) – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office has been busy with round-ups this month, and it’s only day eight.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

A couple is arrested on February 3rd when they fail to pass muster at a safety checkpoint.

Now, 46-year-old Tony Nelson Carter and 38-year-old Misty Whitehead are facing felony drug charges.

Tishomingo Sheriff’s deputies stopped their vehicle at a checkpoint and discovered Carter had been driving with a

suspended license. He was asked to step out of the car, and when officers searched him, they found some methamphetamine in his pocket. Carter tried to run, but was quickly arrested.

Once Carter was in the backseat of a patrol car, the deputies searched his vehicle and found more meth there. Some

had been thrown to the ground.

That’s when they arrested Whitehead, also for possession, and a search of her person turned up paraphernalia.

Carter is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, along with several misdemeanor charges. His bond was set at $5,000 dollars.

Whitehead is also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was $5,000 dollars, as well.

It Wasn’t Me

On Super Bowl Sunday, an Iuka pair are arrested on drug charges.

38-year-old Shaun Riddell and 25-year-old Holly Mullins are both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 72 in the Burnsville area for improper equipment and found that the driver was riding around with a suspended license and some marijuana and was placed under arrest. During a vehicle search, some methamphetamine was discovered.

Neither the passenger nor the driver would admit to being the owner of the drug, so both of

them were arrested and taken to to the Tishomingo County Jail.

Riddell’s Mullins’ bonds were set at $5,000 dollars each for the offense.