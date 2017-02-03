Dry Saturday, A Few Showers Sunday

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold conditions will be the big story once again. Look for lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine during the morning with a gradual increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs should be in the low to mid 50s with winds from the SE between 5 and 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Much warmer lows in the 40s are expected under a mostly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible.

SUNDAY: There is a 30% chance of scattered showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be range from 55° to 60°.

MONDAY: Additional showers are likely as warm air surges back in from the south. Rain chances go up to around 40%. Highs look to be near 70°.

TUESDAY: It’ll be a mild and humid day with highs in the low 70s. A strong cold front is expected to cross our region during the afternoon or evening and that means the opportunity for more showers and storms. The rain chance is 60%. We’re watching out for the possibility of at least some strong to severe storms in the region but it’s too early to pinpoint the details. This will be most active day out of the next week or two.

WEDNESDAY: A return to quiet and stable weather appears likely. Daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s appear reasonable.

