Dry and Sunny To Kick Off The Week.

TODAY: Sunny and clear. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Winds out of the south at 0-5 mph. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUES/WEDS: Sunny and hot both days, with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

THURS: Another hot day on tap, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms roll in overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.