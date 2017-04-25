Early June Start Date Announced For Mississippi Special Session

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Mississippi lawmakers will be headed back to work in early June.

Governor Phil Bryant announced the June 5 date Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. The special session has been expected after lawmakers failed to pass budgets for the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the attorney general’s office.

Bryant did not say how long the session would last, just that he hopes the work is finished as soon as possible.

His Facebook statement is below:

“In the interest of providing proper notice to taxpayers and to members of the Legislature, I am announcing that the special session to complete the budget for fiscal year 2018 will be June 5.

Although the legislative process will determine the length of the session, I anticipate lawmakers will finish their work as quickly as possible, to minimize costs to taxpayers.”