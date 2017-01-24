Early Morning Crash Claims Life Of Lamar County Woman

LAMAR CO., Ala. (WCBI) – An early Tuesday morning crash claims the life of a Detroit, Alabama woman.

76-year-old Mary Myers Gilmer was killed in a single-car accident around 8:00 a.m. when the 2003 Kia Spectra she was driving left the road and hit a ditch on Alabama 17, just two miles north of Sulligent.

Gilmer was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

No more information is available at this time as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

 

 

