Earthquakes hit Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, Aleutian Islands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in the Kenai Peninsula region of Alaska at 8:25 p.m. local time Saturday.

Officials say the moderate quake was felt in the Anchorage area but no damage was reported.

The center reported hours earlier that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain. The quake struck about 12:43 p.m. in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians. There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

