Easley Loses Appeal Of Retirement Case

JACKSON ( WCBI) – The State Court of Appeals says Columbus lawyer and former Supreme Court Justice Chuck Easley is not eligible to take part in the state retirement system.

Easley served as a court appointed attorney for the Lowndes County Chancery Court from 1986 to 2000 and argues that he was a county employee during that time frame and should be eligible for the retirement system. A Hinds County judge ruled Easley was a private contractor and not an employee. In Tuesday’s ruling, the State Court of Appeals ruled the state retirement system board was correct in its ruling. It also rejected Easley’s claim that the Attorney General’s office should not have been the agency which provided the hearing officer in the case.