East Webster Names Ron Price as New Head Football Coach

CUMBERLAND, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster has their new head football coach.

Ron Price was recommended and approved by the Webster County School Board at a special called meeting Thursday meeting. Price takes over for Doug Wilson, who stepped down after six years as head coach at EWHS.

Price joins the Wolverines after spending the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Itawamba AHS.

Before joining the Indians, Price was head coach at New Albany for seven years where he amassed a (44-40) overall record. His 2010 team at New Albany remains the best team in school history winning 13 games and advancing to the 4A North half semifinals.

Price is a native of Corinth and graduated from Alcorn Central High School. He went on to graduate from Northeast Community College and receive his bachelor’s degree from Delta State University.