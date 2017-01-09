East Webster’s Wilson Steps Down as Head Football Coach

CUMBERLAND, Miss. (WCBI) — One of the great coaches from the viewing area has stepped down.

East Webster head football coach Doug Wilson decided he will not return as head coach after six seasons with the Wolverines. According to East Webster High School, Wilson will stay on as a teacher.

In his six seasons as head coach, Doug Wilson led the Wolverines to a 57-24 overall record and an appearance in the 2015 2A State Championship game. Five of the six seasons under Wilson, East Webster made the playoffs.

“I couldn’t have scripted it any better,” Wilson told Starkville Daily News on Monday. Wilson, an East Webster graduate, also coached his two sons, Jack and Luke, during his six years at the helm.