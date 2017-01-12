Video: Education Funding Study To Be Released Next Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It will be next week before we get our first look at the possible future of education funding in Mississippi.

Consultants EdBuild will present its findings to a joint meeting of the House and Senate Education and Appropriations committees on Monday.

Lawmakers commissioned the study to help them find new ways to revamp how K-12 funding distributed.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and House Speaker Phillip Gunn both issued statements on Thursday.

They say options for modernizing education funding and placing more money in the classroom will be the topic of the presentations.

The presentation is scheduled for 2 PM at the State Capitol.

