Elvis Festival Unveils Artwork For 2017 Event

TUPELO, Miss.- The 2017 Tupelo Elvis Festival theme has been released after the artwork was unveiled Monday, February 13, 2017, at the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association office.

The artwork was created by Tupelo resident Sue Scruggs. The artist created a Hawaiian-themed image that includes a variety of bright and tropical blues, greens and pinks accompanied with a center-focus on the guitar. The vintage inspired image reflects Elvis’ movie years and the 90-minute special Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii via Satellite, the first time satellite technology was used to transmit a live concert around the world.

Scruggs, longtime Tupelo resident, trained in the impressionist style of art in Como, Italy. She has a degree in art from David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee. She also has two sons that were both born in Tupelo.

The Tupelo Elvis Festival is entering its nineteenth year. This year it will be held on June 1-4, 2017, to celebrate the life and music of Tupelo’s native son, Elvis Presley. The festival has been named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism society and will feature music from local, regional, and national artists that will be announced at a later date.