EMCC New Addition

MAYHEW, Miss,(WCBI)—East Mississippi Community College made a new addition to it’s Golden Triangle location earlier this year.

The campus got up and running in 1968 with only 300 student. The number increased significantly in the early 2000’s to roughly three thousand students.

In January of 2017, the new student union officially opened it’s doors with the goal of accommodating the growing enrollment numbers.

The area counties assisted with footing the bill for the 70 thousand square foot facility.

The new EMCC union includes a full service cafeteria, bookstore, 12 classrooms, a lecure hall that will hold one hundred people, a 100 station computer lab, and an art museum.

Vice President for Administration Dr. Paul Miller says he hopes the new building will be adopted by the students.

“Not be so anxious to leave because there are things that can happen outside of the classroom that can supplement what goes on in the classroom If you got a place that can sort of be the hub for that, which the student Union is going to be, we think the students will have an over all better student life experience,” said Miller.

The facility will also include a workout area, that is still under construction.