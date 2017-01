SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College in Scooba was on lockdown for about thirty minutes today.

The school sent a tweet informing students just before 4:30pm this afternoon.

In the social media post, the school says a bank in Scooba was robbed and that the armed suspect was last seen running toward campus.

Students were told to stay indoors and lock their doors.

We will pass along more information as soon as it becomes available.