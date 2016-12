WINFIELD, ALA (WCBI) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Person Alert.

14 year old Alexis Mae Busha of Winfield disappeared about 5 this morning from County Road 173 in Winfield. She was last seen wearing a black or blue Patagonia jacket, light colored pants and a white t-shirt. If you have seen her please call Winfield Police at (205) 487-4333 or call 911