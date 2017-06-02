Escaped Inmate Returned to Prentiss CO

PRENTISS CO, Miss. (WCBI)- One of the three inmates, who escaped from the Prentiss County Jail has been returned.

Early Friday, Prentiss County deputies traveled to Colbert County, Alabama, to bring back Mark Lindsey. The 54-year-old was officially charged with Felony Jail Escape, Felony Malicious Mischief, and two counts of Grand Larceny. The Malicious Mischief charge stems from damage to the jail.

The Grand Larceny charges relate to two vehicles that the inmates allegedly stole during their getaway. He is being held without bond.

Two other inmates, David Glasco, and John Michael Brown, are still on the run. Deputies continued their search in Colbert County, Alabama for the remaining two escapees.