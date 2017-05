(Photo Courtesy: New York Jets)

NEW YORK (WCBI/NY Jets) — The Jets signed two of their nine draft choices in sixth-round picks RB Elijah McGuire (No. 188) and CB Derrick Jones (No. 204).

Jones joins the Jets as a developmental corner after playing both CB and WR at Ole Miss. As a senior, the 6’2”, 188-pounder tallied two interceptions, one of which was a 52-yard return for a touchdown.

Following today’s signings, the Jets have seven of their nine selections unsigned.