Eupora Native and Ole Miss DB Derrick Jones Selected by New York Jets in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WCBI) — A dream has come true.

Ole Miss defensive back Derrick Jones was taken with the 204th overall pick (2oth selection in the 6th round) on Saturday in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

In his NFL Draft profile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein stated that Jones ” has the length and explosion traits that will appeal to teams looking for tall, press corner.”

The Eupora native became the third Ole Miss player selected at the time in the 2017 NFL Draft, joining tight end Evan Engram and defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

In his four seasons at Ole Miss, Jones played both wide receiver and defensive back. He finished his career playing 44 games for the Rebels. He totaled 11 catches for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns at WR while adding 54 tackles, 2 interceptions and another touchdown at defensive back.