Eupora Woman Up For National Farming Award

PRESS RELEASE

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (April 28, 2017) – Today, Monsanto and American Agri-Women named Cala Tabb, from Eupora, Miss. as one of five regional winners of the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program.

These regional winners represent the important and continually evolving role that women play in American farms, families, rural communities and the agriculture industry.

The regional winners were nominated by those close to them who see their commitment to their families, communities and farms each and every day. To honor these efforts, each of the five regional winners will receive $2,000 to direct to an eligible nonprofit organization of her choice in her community, as well as $3,000 for her personal use.

In addition to Cala Tabb, the winner of the Southeast, the 2017 regional winners of the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program are:

Northwest: Nancy Kirkholm, Homer, Neb.

Midwest: Shari Sell-Bakker, Dike, Iowa

Northeast: Susan Brocksmith, Vincennes, Ind.

Southwest: Becca Ferry, Brigham City, Utah

“Every year, I look forward to reading through the entries, and am astounded by the incredible women that are nominated,” said Tracy Mueller, Monsanto’s Marketing Communications Manager. “This year was no exception. The five regional winners’ strength and determination is seen throughout all aspects of their lives, and we are honored to recognize them for their contributions.”

Since the program began in 2010, the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program has recognized 40 exceptional individuals. In 2017, the program is focusing even more on the communities in which these women live and work by providing financial support to eligible nonprofit organizations these farm moms are passionate about.

Cast your vote at the following link

http://www.americasfarmers.com/community-outreach/farm-mom-nominees-2017/