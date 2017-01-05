Exceptionally Cold Next Few Days, More Details On Snow Tomorrow

TODAY: We’ll start Thursday partly cloudy & quite cold with temperatures near freezing just after sunrise. More clouds will continue to build in as the day goes on, and our daytime highs will remain on the colder side in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: A northerly breeze will pick up into the night; we can expect wind chills into Friday morning in the mid 20s. Bundle up! Skies will stay overcast and our overnight lows will stay in the 20s as well.

FRIDAY: After a long week of large differences between weather models, we now have much better consensus on the possibility for snow in our area Friday morning & afternoon. Temperatures will remain sufficiently cold enough so that snow will be the only type of precipitation we will see in our area, specifically all areas along & North of Highway 82. However, any accumulation will be rather light with only 1.5″ total expected at the most. Temperatures will struggle to cross the freezing mark, forecasting a high of 33° for Friday.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The shortwave disturbance responsible for our chance of snow will pass to the East & skies will begin turning clear Saturday afternoon. The bulk of the polar air to our North will situate itself in the Southeast and we are expecting some of the lowest temperatures so far this season. Overnight lows reaching the mid & upper teens, afternoon highs staying in the upper 30s.

