Family Still Searching For Answers After Loved One Went Missing

COLUMBUS , Miss. (WCBI)-There’s new information about 36-year old Antjuan Harris, a Columbus man who’s been missing now for four days.

The company he works for, Corporate Dining Concepts, said he was driving a company van this past weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol found that van Wednesday, but no one has reported seeing Harris.

“I’m feeling kind of sad right now because my son is missing and I haven’t seen him since Sunday,” said Carrol Harris, mother of Antjuan Harris.

Harris tells WCBI these last few days without her son have been nothing but a nightmare.

She’s having trouble sleeping at night knowing her son is missing.

The mother said she’s heard stories on our newscast about people coming up missing, but she never in a million years thought it would happen to her son.

“I’m trying to hang on in there and laugh and stuff,” she explained. “I tried to go to work today, I worked for a little while but then I had to leave because I couldn’t stay because he was on my mind and so, it’s just hard right now. I just want to see my son again.”

Harris said she first received the devastating news about her son on Tuesday.

An employee at the company Antjuan works for was the first to report the 36-year old missing.

“He was supposed to go to work Monday and he never delivered the goods to the people that he was supposed to deliver them to me and that’s how they knew he came up missing because he never got to the destination he was supposed to be going to,” the mother recalled.

The van that Antjuan was driving to deliver those good was found abandoned in Waynesboro, Mississippi, along a route in Northport and Cottondale, Alabama, which is just right outside of where The Columbus Police Department says his cellphone last pinged.

“I know God is going to take care of me but it’s just really hard not to see my son again,” said Harris.

Now, the family is just trying to remain strong as they hope for a positive outcome. Harris recalls the last conversation she had with her son.

“He said I love you mama and I told him I love you too he always says I love you mama and I always tell him I love him too,” she said.

Words that she’s anxiously waiting to greet him with the next time she sees him.

“He was real nice and sweet,” the mom described. He always had me laughing and stuff. If anybody has seen Antjuan Harris let me know get in touch with me or the Columbus police department anybody just let somebody know that you’ve seen I just want to know that he’s ok.”

The Columbus Police Department is still investigating this missing person’s report.

If anyone has any information on Antjuan Harris’ whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the CPD.