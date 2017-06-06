Father Charged In Shooting Death Of Son

LOWNDES COUNTY ( WCBI) – A Lowndes County man faces a Wednesday court date to face murder charges.

69 year old Larry Johnson is accused of shooting his 40 year old son Mitchell Johnson to death.   Lowndes County deputies answered a call Tuesday morning to a home on River Lane where the younger Johnson was found dead and his father taken into custody.  Investigators say it looks like the shooting took place several hours before 9-1-1 was called.   During that call, Larry Johnson told dispatchers he had shot his son and that he thought his son was dead.

