Fayette Alabama Animal Shelter Boss Quits

FAYETTE, Ala. (AP) – The director of the Fayette Animal Shelter has resigned amid a dog euthanasia controversy.

Media outlets report that on Monday, Misti Bellar posted a video to Facebook saying that all 22 dogs at the shelter would be euthanized on Christmas Eve if they were not adopted. In response, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and other groups traveled to Fayette to take the animals to other shelters.

GBHS spokeswoman Allison Black Cornelius says Bellar told her the county specifically ordered her at a work session to stop keeping dogs beyond the seven-day hold period required by law.

County Commissioner Barry Corkerin says Bellar exaggerated the danger the dogs faced, and says she was never told to euthanize every animal.

Bellar’s resignation was effective at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.