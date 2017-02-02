FBI Captures Suspected Child Pornographer

LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – Federal agents arrested a suspected child pornographer this morning at a Lee County home.

Lonnie Daniel Marcy was taken into custody at a County Road 1451 home on a five count federal indictment. All five counts accuse Marcy of trading child pornography over the internet between May of 2015 and August of 2016. One of those counts says the pornography involved prepubescent victims. Marcy was indicted in December 2016. He is being held in a federal facility pending court action

Below is a copy of the federal indictment

marcy-indictment