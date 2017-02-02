FBI Captures Suspected Child Pornographer

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – Federal agents arrested a suspected child pornographer this morning at a Lee County home.

news graphic - arrest handcuffs

Lonnie Daniel Marcy was taken into custody at a County Road 1451 home on a five count federal indictment.   All five counts accuse Marcy of trading child pornography over the internet between May of 2015 and August of 2016.  One of those counts says the pornography involved prepubescent victims.  Marcy was indicted in December 2016.  He is being held in a federal facility pending court action

Below is a copy of the federal indictment

 

marcy-indictment

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

COLUMBUS POLICE
7 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
CPD Overview Committee Receives Update
Read More»
COLUMBUS POLICE
9 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Child Reported Missing In Columbus, Found Safe In Memphis
Read More»
fire-investigation
11 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Fire Destroys Caledonia Home
Read More»
﻿
More News»