ABERDEEN (WCBI) – A not guilty plea in federal court for the man accused of robbing a Verona bank

Judge Glen Davidson set a March 20th trial date today for Larry Donnell Spencer. That comes one day after he entered a not guilty plea to a two count federal indictment issued last week. Prosecutors have charged Spencer with Bank Robbery by force or violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence. He remains jailed in a federal detention facility.