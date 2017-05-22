FEMA Grants Public Assistance Disaster For April 30 Storms

JACKSON – Gov. Phil Bryant announced that President Donald Trump declared Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo counties federal disaster areas this afternoon from severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that hit Mississippi on April 30, 2017.

Those nine counties are eligible for Public Assistance, which is reimbursement grants to local governments and non-profit organizations for things like damage to infrastructure, debris removal, and overtime to responders.

Gov. Bryant’s request for Individual Assistance for residents of Holmes and Montgomery counties is still under review.

“I am grateful to President Trump’s administration for its partial approval of our request,” Gov. Bryant said. “I am hopeful that with more than 110 homes either destroyed or having sustained major damage in Holmes and Montgomery counties, that additional assistance will be approved to help some of our lowest income residents recover.”

Mississippi is also approved statewide for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is for measures/actions taken that reduce or eliminate long term risk to people and property from natural hazards.