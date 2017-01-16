‘Festival For Life’ Set For Tupelo Church

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The largest predominately African American church in Tupelo is preparing for an event that will encourage people to take a stand on the pro life issue.

The event is called “Festival For Life” and it takes place Wednesday evening at Tupelo’s Whitehill Missionary Baptist Church.

Organizers say the event uses movie clips, movie trailers and music to share a pro life message , encourage people to take action and to raise awareness.

“Many people don’t realize, for example, that it;s against the law to coerce a woman to have an abortion if she wants to keep her baby, and people often say, it’s a woman’s issue, not realizing that men are the engines behind many abortions,” said Joseph Parker, who is director of outreach and intercession for the American Family Association.

The Festival For Life takes place at 6 Wednesday evening, at Whitehill Missionary Baptist Church on Eason Boulevard. For more information call 662 844 5036 ext 381