Fifth Person Arrested in Armed Robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Starkville Police Department arrested 20-year old Courtney M. Boyd, of Starkville, for an armed robbery warrant.

This warrant was issued for a Tuesday, May 20, 2017, incident. This is the fifth arrest in this incident.

Boyd was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail and has a bond of $100,000.

Boyd had an initial municipal court appearance on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 2:00 P.M.

Additional charges may be pending in this incident.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.