LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia home is destroyed after going up in flames on Thursday afternoon.

Lowndes County District 1 Volunteer Firefighters were called to 485 Archie Agnew Road about 1:30 PM.

By the time firemen arrived the house was fully engulfed.

No one was home or hurt in the blaze.

Firefighters believe the home may have been on fire for a while before it was noticed and someone called 911.

The home was a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation.