Five Arrested For Burglary After Concerned Neighbor Calls Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Five are arrested while in the process of a burglary after a concerned resident makes a call to police.

Just after 1:00 am Monday morning, Columbus Police got the call about the burglary in process at a Sierra Court residence. Patrol officers responded and located the suspects’ vehicle, a white SUV.

Police arrested 21-year-old Stefon Rashad Cox, 20-year-old Daquan Chavez McFarland, 21-year-old Tavarus Lavon Pigram, 19-year-old Jasimine Mona Webber, and 19-year-old Jeanesha Jonee Cox and charged them with burglary of a dwelling. All five are from West Point.

Officers located items inside the SUV that were taken in the burglary. No one was home at the time of the break-in.

Columbus Investigators contacted the Starkville Police Department and West Point Police Departments about this burglary ring. They believe these suspects are involved in multiple burglaries across the Golden Triangle area. Investigators are still working to locate stolen property, and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151, or Columbus Police Investigations at (662) 244-3500.