Forecast: Cold Tonight; Some Snow Friday

REST OF TONIGHT: The sky stays mostly cloudy and things turn cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There could be some flurries flying at times after midnight, but accumulating snow is highly unlikely.

FRIDAY: A band of light to locally moderate snow at times is forecast to move across at least the northern third of the state through the day. In these areas, up to 1″ of snow could accumulate in spots; otherwise, expect a dusting to locally no accumulation. To the south of highway 82, a separate area of precip could begin as a wintry mix before transitioning to perhaps some light snow late in the afternoon or evening. Wherever accumulation occurs, there could be at least some isolated travel issues…especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses and/or secondary roads.

FRIDAY NIGHT: All precip should be ending by mid-evening, but temperature really plummets into the lower 20s or upper teens after midnight. With a lingering north wind, the wind chill could dip into the single digits by early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: A pair of frigid mornings with temperatures in the teens appears likely both Saturday and Sunday. Despite a mostly sunny sky both days, temperatures will struggle only into the upper 30s Saturday and maybe only the lower 40s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A robust temperature rebound is expected highs returning to the 60s by Tuesday. A decent chance of rain and storms exists late Tuesday into Wednesday.

