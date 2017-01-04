Forecast: Colder Air Returns; Still Watching Friday

REST OF TONIGHT: Temperature will drop off into the 30s, possibly slipping into the upper 20s by sunrise with high clouds sticking around.

THURSDAY: Dry weather is expected with a mix of sun and clouds as highs reach the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: There remains some potential for at least some light snow accumulations (see graphic attached) in the northern part of the state, possibly as far south as US Highway 82, during the day Friday. The timeline still remains a bit murky, but confidence is slowly building of at least seeing some snow for a few hours. Whatever snow does fall, it could cause some roads to become slippery, especially by the evening as temperatures plunge well below freezing.

WEEKEND: Nearby Arctic high pressure will bring a decently cold shot of air to the region where highs struggle to reach the upper 30s to low 40s both days. Morning temperature could dip into the teens as well.

NEXT WEEK: A relatively quick rebound in daytime temperature is expected as a southerly flow establishes itself ahead of the next weather maker. For now, dry weather should continue for Monday and most of Tuesday before showers return late Tuesday into Wednesday.

