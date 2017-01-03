Forecast: Cooler Air Returns; Watching Friday

REST OF TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions stick around, and temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s before falling faster into the 40s after midnight. Expect a breezy northwest wind at times as well.

WEDNESDAY: A variably cloudy sky is expected with highs in the 40s, so it will be a bit cooler than previous days.

THURSDAY: Afternoon highs remain in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. Some changes begin to occur late in the night in terms of a more active pattern lurking nearby, but any precipitation chances look to hold off until Friday at this time.

FRIDAY: Lots of buzz circulating the forecast – unfortunately, we cannot offer any degree of certainty with it just yet. There remain a plethora of variables at play: the amount of moisture available; track of surface low; and the depth of the cold air. These factors will play a crucial role in what type of weather we will see during the day Friday.

What we know so far: Cold air will be lurking nearby and a disturbance is likely to generate precipitation somewhere during the day. There will likely be a zone of rain, freezing rain/sleet/snow, and all snow.

What we don’t know: Where that precipitation indeed will develop, how much cold air is available in the atmosphere, and who will get what type of precipitation.

BOTTOM LINE: There is a chance of accumulating wintry precipitation across the region on Friday, but confidence remains very low in the actual type of precipitation, timing, and intensity and resultant accumulation potential. STAY TUNED.

WEEKEND: A bout of colder mornings with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s is likely on both Saturday and Sunday morning. The sky should become mostly sunny Saturday afternoon into Sunday with daytime highs likely holding in the 30s for Saturday and 40s for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A slow warming trend is expected through Tuesday where highs should return to the 50s. At this time, we stay dry.

Be sure to share your weather pictures with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!