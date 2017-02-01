Forecast: Trending Cooler Through Saturday

TONIGHT:  The sky will become mostly cloudy and scattered showers are possible.  Look for lows in the mid 40s (north) to the low 50s (south).  Southerly breezes between 5 and 10 mph will become northerly as the night goes on.

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy conditions will continue along with a 20% chance of showers.  Highs will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s.  Winds will be from the NNE between 5 and 15 mph.

FRIDAY:  Another mostly cloudy day is likely across north Mississippi and west Alabama.  Plan on cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s.  A few showers can’t be ruled out but the rain chance appears on the low side of the spectrum.

WEEKEND:  Dry and seasonable weather returns on Saturday.   Daytime highs should be in the 50s.  A 30% chance of rain exists on Sunday but the tradeoff will be a shot at warmer highs in the low 60s.  

NEXT WEEK:  Continued mild weather looks to remain in place through Wednesday.  Some rain showers are possible Monday but a better chance exists Tuesday and Wednesday with an approaching storm system.

