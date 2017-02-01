Forecast: Trending Cooler Through Saturday

TONIGHT: The sky will become mostly cloudy and scattered showers are possible. Look for lows in the mid 40s (north) to the low 50s (south). Southerly breezes between 5 and 10 mph will become northerly as the night goes on.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions will continue along with a 20% chance of showers. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Winds will be from the NNE between 5 and 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Another mostly cloudy day is likely across north Mississippi and west Alabama. Plan on cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers can’t be ruled out but the rain chance appears on the low side of the spectrum.

WEEKEND: Dry and seasonable weather returns on Saturday. Daytime highs should be in the 50s. A 30% chance of rain exists on Sunday but the tradeoff will be a shot at warmer highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued mild weather looks to remain in place through Wednesday. Some rain showers are possible Monday but a better chance exists Tuesday and Wednesday with an approaching storm system.