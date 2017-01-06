Forecast: Wintry Mix Ends Tonight; Much Colder

REST OF TONIGHT: Light snow will be possible in northern MS (along US 278) with little accumulation expected. More widespread precip in the form of a sleet, freezing rain, and snow mixture will prevail for Kosciusko, Louisville, Macon, Philadelphia, and Aliceville through the afternoon…ending by 8-9 pm. In these areas, treacherous travel could develop as precip is likely to accumulate on some roads particularly after sunset as road temperatures fall. Area-wide, air temperature will plummet into the teens with single digit wind chills likely. In fact, a rogue sub-zero wind chill reading is not out of the question. In areas where moisture remains on the roads, black ice will be possible…so if you have to be out and about, use extreme caution.

WEEKEND: Aside from the nice sunshine, it will still be quite cold with temperature hovering in the 30s. Morning lows in the low to middle teens are likely again by Sunday morning, but the wind should be calmer which is good news.

NEXT WEEK: The main story will be the temperature turnaround that is expected. We start the week off chilly, but highs in the 60s to 70s are likely to return by mid to late week. An approaching and then stalling front late Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a chance of rain to the region, and a few showers could linger into Thursday and Friday as well.

