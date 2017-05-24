Forecasters: Pacific hurricane season depends on El Nino

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HONOLULU (AP) — Forecasters say the central Pacific region around Hawaii can expect a normal or slightly above-average hurricane season, depending largely on the presence of El Nino conditions.

Chris Brenchley, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said at a news conference Wednesday that the region can expect anywhere from five to eight tropical cyclones from June through November. Brenchley said there is an equal chance of El Nino and neutral conditions in the Pacific this season. El Nino is a natural warming of the Pacific that alters weather worldwide.

The average number of storms per year since 1970 is 4.6, but the past four seasons have had above-average activity. The 2015 season set a record with 15 total named storms that came amid a strong El Nino.

Share:

Related News

16 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Alabama Fires Baseball Coach Greg Goff
Read More»
35 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Jury Duty Scam Hits Lowndes County
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
AP FACT CHECK: No Medicaid cuts in Trump budget? Really?
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup