Former Columbus Mayor Passes Away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Former Columbus Mayor Jimmy Fannon passed away Wednesday night.

According to a city spokesperson, Fannon died fighting a lengthy illness. He was 82 years old.

As Mayor, Fannon served the city of Columbus from 1993 to 1997. He was also a justice court judge for many years.

Columbus Mayor Robert Smith commented on Fannon’s passing.

In a written statement, Smith says in part, “Mayor Fannon was an outstanding Mayor for Columbus and did many great works during his service here. Columbus progressed in many ways under his leadership. City employees that worked with him always praised him as a kind and fair man who cared about them individually.”

The Lowndes Funeral Home is handling Fannon’s memorial service. The Funeral will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, at Fairview Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at 10 A.M., the funeral service will follow immediately after. Fannon’s burial will be at Friendship Cemetery.