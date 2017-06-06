Former Lee High Ready For Buyer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An old Columbus school continues to show signs of new life.

Columbus Redevelopment Authority President John Acker says the former Lee High building is on the real estate market.

He spoke with the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

The agency purchased the former school for one dollar from the school district.

Environmental work is complete at the 15 acre site.

Acker says having the lot almost shovel ready is an advantage to lure prospective buyers.

“Is moving forward, actually it is moving in fast forward. We currently have the property listed with a commercial real estate agent, and we are looking for developers. We are taking different offers on it, and we are very, very excited about it,” said Acker.

The property is currently listed for $1.7 million.