Former Mississippi Governor Injured In Weather Related Fall

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)- Another winter weather injury that has been reported is one of a former Mississippi politician.

Former Mississippi Governor William Winter is hospitalized with head injuries after falling on the steep, icy driveway of his Jackson home.

93-year-old Winter was in serious condition Saturday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says spokeswoman Alana Bowman.

Democrat Winter was governor from 1980 to 1984 and is best known for pushing lawmakers to enact the Education Reform Act of 1982,

The act required Mississippi’s public schools to offer kindergarten for the first time.

