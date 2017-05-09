Former New Hope Lady Trojan Named Sun Belt Conference Softball Player of the Year

(Photo Courtesy: Sun Belt Conference)

TROY, Ala. (WCBI/UL Athletics) – DJ Sanders was named the top player, Alyssa Denham received the highest recognition among freshmen and 15th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball led the way with eight players selected to the 2017 All-Sun Belt Conference Team that was unveiled on Tuesday at the Sun Belt Tournament banquet inside Trojan Arena.

Sanders, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, and Denham, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, were selected to the All-Sun Belt First Team along with pitcher Alex Stewart , third baseman Kara Gremillion and outfielders Haley Hayden and Aleah Craighton – giving Louisiana a league-best six first team honorees. Catcher Lexie Comeaux and second baseman Kassidy Zeringue were second-team selections.

Sanders selection as player of the year marks the fourth straight season a Ragin’ Cajun claims the award, continuing a string begun by three-time winner Lexie Elkins (2014-16). Denham joins Brooke Mitchell (2002), Brittany Cuevas (2007) and Jordan Wallace (2012) as Cajuns pitchers to receive freshman of the year honors.

Sanders has turned in a stellar season both offensively and defensively. She leads the nation in runs per game, home runs, home runs per game, RBI, RBI per game, total bases and slugging percentage and over half of her hits (55) are home runs (28). Defensively, she committed only one error in Sun Belt play over 72 chances and just six the entire season through 135 total chances.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are set to compete for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament at the SBC Tournament in Troy, Ala., beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11. All games in the tournament are being broadcast on ESPN3.