Friday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy & Warm

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions continue as an envelope of moisture lurks about the region in the vicinity of a waffling front to the north. Said front could drift into parts of the area today, bringing some cooler weather to places like Corinth, Iuka, and Oxford. Elsewhere, highs should reach largely reach the lower to possibly middle 70s. A stray shower will continue to be possible but most places stay dry.

TONIGHT: Watch out for patchy fog to develop but otherwise cooler weather is in store as lows drop into the lower to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Relatively drier air thanks to nearby high pressure will keep rain chances at bay but also will keep the warm weather around. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: A more amplified pattern begins to take shape as the weather generally prepares to turn more active. Most places stay dry and warm with highs likely in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Downstream ridging over the Southeast may slow the approach of a band of showers and storms until the evening or overnight hours, but plan on at least some of this activity reaching our western counties before midnight.

REST OF WEEK: Showers and storms become widespread Wednesday with locally heavy rain possible. A very deep long-wave trough could set up over the nation’s mid-section by the end of the week, and this could mean a prolonged bout of active weather for a large chunk of the MS Valley Thursday into Saturday…stay tuned.

