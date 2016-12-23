Friday Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Mild; Clouds Late

TODAY: A mostly sunny day will give way to increasing cloudiness by late afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Moisture continues to build, and some showers are possible…especially for areas along US 278 and points to the north. Lows will only drop back into the middle 50s – a sure sign mild, muggy air is here to stay!

SATURDAY: Morning showers in northern MS will gradually thin out through the day with a variably cloudy sky elsewhere. High temperatures will range a bit thanks to lingering showers for some, but at least parts of the Golden Triangle stand a chance to get close to 70 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Warm, breezy weather will highlight the day’s forecast with highs reaching the middle 70s. While we will be similarly warm as last year, there will be no active weather!

MONDAY: An incoming cold front will bring the chance for showers back to the region as things remain very warm with highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Monday’s front will lose its southward push by mid-week, so rain chances will stick around…but this does not appear to be a prolonged, heavy rain event. Highs will remain above average during this time as well.

THURSDAY: Models agree a stronger disturbance will finally push into the region, bringing a better chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms as well. Behind this front, a return to seasonal winter-like temperatures (nothing bitterly cold) appears an order.

