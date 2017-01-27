Friday Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Cool

TODAY: After a chilly start, temperature rebounds slowly through the day with a mostly sunny sky into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wind could be breezy at times between 10-20 mph as well.

TONIGHT: The wind relaxes and with a mostly fair sky, temperature should drop into the upper 20s!

SATURDAY: Dry weather holds with a mostly sunny sky – highs reach the middle 50s. The WCBI Bridal Showcase in downtown Columbus will feature nice weather, but prepare for it to be a bit chilly in the shade!

SUNDAY: Some added cloud cover is possible as we will be on the fringes of a clipper-type system traversing parts of the Deep South. Enough moisture could be squeezed out in the form of a few sprinkles over extreme northeast MS during the afternoon, but for now the forecast calls for dry weather to prevail.

NEXT WEEK: After a cool start on Monday with highs in the 50s, a quick warm-up is expected by mid-week as highs return to the middle 60s! For now, there does not appear to be any wet weather in store.

