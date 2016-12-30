Friday Forecast: Sunny & Seasonal

TODAY: Full sunshine is expected today as high pressure slides across the region. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 50s with a calmer wind.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover quickly builds in from the west, but most of the evening should be dry outside of a few sprinkles showing up towards sunrise. Lows will dip into the 30s.

SATURDAY: As the precipitation begins early, there will be a brief period of a rain/sleet mixture as the low-levels moisten from the “top-down”; there will be no sleet accumulation or travel issues. A steady rain is expected through the day, becoming locally heavy at times into the afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 40s before gradually rising through the evening to possibly the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: The bulk of the rain will be exiting the region early in the day with a mostly cloudy sky prevailing thereafter. While additional rain cannot be ruled out, most of the day should be rain-free with highs in the 60s .

MONDAY: A stronger surge of warm, moist air is expected to start the first full week of 2017. There remains some signal of strong storms as well, so we’ll monitor this closely – one way or another, expect another day of widespread rain and storms with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Most of the rain will have moved out of the region, so a mostly dry day is expected with cloud cover lingering.

MID-WEEK: Strong high pressure settles in just to the north, but with an active jet stream continuing and a nearby frontal zone, additional chances for rain return by late Wednesday through at least Friday. While the details remain much too murky at this time, there could be a period of at least a wintry mix of precip at some point…so stay tuned!

