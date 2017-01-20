Friday Forecast: Variably Cloudy & Warm

TODAY: Morning clouds/fog will slowly dissipate, but the sky stays variably cloudy through the day; temperatures rise into the lower 70s by afternoon.

TONIGHT: The evening will be dry and most of the overnight could be dry, but showers and storms will be quickly overspreading at least parts of the region from the south/southwest. The northern extent of this activity still remains in question, but areas as far north as US 82 could be impacted between 3 AM and 8 AM. If storms move in as expected, hail would be the primary risk thanks to lots of elevated instability and a relatively stable surface layer.

SATURDAY: The morning storms will quickly be shifting eastward by mid-morning, and much of the day will be quiet and partly cloudy as temperatures rise into the 70s once again. This will help juice up the atmosphere for round 2 of storms for the evening and perhaps the overnight hours. These storms are expected to develop after sunset to the west and move into north MS throughout the evening hours into the overnight hours. The primary concern with this activity will continue to be large hail and high winds, but there will be some tornado potential as well…but for now that is a secondary threat.

SUNDAY: Any severe weather threat from Saturday night’s storms will end before sunrise, but more showers and storms will be possible through the day as the actual upper-level low swings through. Very cold air aloft will likely allow for some hail production in this activity as well, but for now most of this activity should remain below severe limits.

NEXT WEEK: After some cooler air briefly makes its appearance Monday, milder air returns for mid-week in advance of another system due in here Wednesday. This time, however, moisture will be limited and only a few showers are expected on Wednesday.

