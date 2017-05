AMORY (WCBI) – Two people are jailed after Amory Police serve a search warrant Friday at a Tschudi Road residence.

54 year old Johnny Spratt of Tschudi Road and 32 year old Victoria Taylor of Athens Quincy Road in Aberdeen both face possession with intent to distribute charges. Amory officers seized a pure form of methamphetamine known as Ice during the raid. Taylor is being held in Monroe County Detention Center while Spratt is in the Amory jail. Both are waiting on bonds to be set.