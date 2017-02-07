Front Passes Tomorrow, Cooler End To Workweek

TONIGHT: Storms ending by 10PM. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Warm again and breezy, with the chance for a shower or two. Mostly cloudy, with a highs in the low 70s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Breezy and cool with decreasing clouds after midnight. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

Thursday/Friday: A bit cooler to round out the work week. Highs in the low 50s on Thursday, with lows dropping below freezing Thurs night. Nice on Friday, with highs approaching 60. Ample sunshine both days.

WEEKEND: Warmer over the weekend. A stray shower or two possible each day, but overall rain chances look low, and a nice weekend is in store.