FULTON – (WCBI) Fulton water system customers are now under a boil water notice.

Mayor Lynette Weatherford says the system lost pressure overnight after suffering a major leak . A pressure loss allows sediment to get stirred up and potentially cause health problems from bacteria . The entire city is affected by the notice. Consumers should boil water at least 3 minutes before drinking or cooking with the water. No time frame for how long the notice will last has been released .