NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Attorney General tosses a Noxubee County late fee in the trash.

County supervisors recently approved a $5 late fee on garbage bill collections.

This is a story we first brought you Monday.

Supervisors now tell WCBI the A.G.’s office says the county cannot enforce the late payment option.

Currently, residents pay $14 for the service from Waste Pro and the county is responsible for collecting the payment.