Georgia Natives Jailed In Oxford, Facing Kidnapping, Human Trafficking Charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Georgia natives are jailed in Oxford on promoting prostitution charges when police are called to investigate an alleged kidnapping.

On April 27, Oxford Police officers responded to University Inn for a reported kidnapping. The victim was able to text her friend with a location and a vehicle description, and the friend contacted

the Oxford Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw a car matching the description in front of a room at University Inn and spoke to the car’s occupants, identified as 36-year-old Mario Collins and 25-year-old Paulette Clayton, both of Tucker, Georgia.

Police asked Collins to step out of the car, and when he did, a gun fell from Collins’ pants, and both Collins and Clayton were detained. The victim was found inside a room at the Inn. She told officers she had been held at gunpoint and that she had been brought to Oxford from Georgia for prostitution purposes.

A search of the vehicle Collins and Clayton were in turned up meth, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax. It was also discovered that Collins was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The gun and the narcotics were seized.

The FBI was contacted because the offenses crossed state lines.

Collins and Clayton were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center for promoting prostitution.

Collins’ bond was set at $250,000.00, but was revoked because he was out on a felony bond in Georgia. Clayton’s bond was set at $200,000.00.

The FBI is investigating the kidnapping, human trafficking, weapons, and drug charges.