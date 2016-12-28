Georgia Women Charged With Defrauding Alabama Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Federal authorities say a grand jury in Alabama has indicted two Atlanta women on charges related to an interstate counterfeit credit card scheme.

A five-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court accuses 40-year-old Nenita Chiffon Barnes; and 34-year-old Alicia Shante of federal charges that include conspiracy to defraud Regions Bank.

Prosecutors said they used stolen credit card numbers to create counterfeit credit cards that they used for purchases and cash advances in north Alabama.

The indictment charges that the women worked together at multiple Regions Bank branches within north Alabama to withdraw or to attempt to withdraw cash using the counterfeit cards.

